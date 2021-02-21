California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of ALLETE worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of ALE opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

