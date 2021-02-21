Callisto Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,317.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.89 million and $34,317.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.09 or 0.03336261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027042 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

