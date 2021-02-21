Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,355 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

