Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,758 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 72.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $96.95 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

