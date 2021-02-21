Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 761 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $169.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.34. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.57.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

