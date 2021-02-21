Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN opened at $155.51 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

