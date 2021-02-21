Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 27,311 First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXL. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 440.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $68.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

