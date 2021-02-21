Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 40,441 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $61.57 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77.

