Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 358,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11.

