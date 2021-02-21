Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.09% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 44,778 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HMOP stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74.

