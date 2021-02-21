Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 14,883.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 361,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.68.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.