Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Lydall worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 299.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $610.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $35.13.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.