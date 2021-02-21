Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after buying an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,442,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,151,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.52 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

