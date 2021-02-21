Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in State Street by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 19,603.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

