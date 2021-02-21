Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

