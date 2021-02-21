Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.51% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 311,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of IJAN opened at $25.98 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.