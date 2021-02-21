Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,398,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,123,000 after purchasing an additional 806,063 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,812,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,543,000 after acquiring an additional 590,232 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.2% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 1,008,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after acquiring an additional 215,562 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

PAAS stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

