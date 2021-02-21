Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $1,070,068.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,045.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,558 shares of company stock worth $5,434,092 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

