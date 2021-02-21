Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $11,699,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $193.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.28.

