Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

GLTR stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.