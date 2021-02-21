Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 245.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD opened at $14.38 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

