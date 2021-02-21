Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,804 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $13.37 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

