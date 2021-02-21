Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,114 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Appian by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPN opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.