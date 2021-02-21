Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 869 Shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000.

XITK opened at $256.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.41.

