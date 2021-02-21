Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $118.85 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $124.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

