Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 11,524 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Halliburton by 1,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,423,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,298,903 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 851,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

