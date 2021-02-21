Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,181 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

