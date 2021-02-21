Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,419 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,606 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.