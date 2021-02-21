Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 44,567 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,567 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 706,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $54.07.

