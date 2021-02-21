Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,777 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

