Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xylem by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,075,000 after buying an additional 65,463 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,075,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $99.74 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

