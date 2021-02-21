Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,768 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

