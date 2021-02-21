Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $32,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,134,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,735,000 after purchasing an additional 135,423 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.