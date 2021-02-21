Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. 2,620,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,359. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 190.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,435,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,759 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,172,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,265,000 after buying an additional 1,433,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

