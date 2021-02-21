Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.3% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.91% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $419,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 745,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,847,000 after buying an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 30,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $367.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.13. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

