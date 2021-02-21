Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,977,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 249,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 822,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.