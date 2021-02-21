Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after buying an additional 443,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,722,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after purchasing an additional 336,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.83. The stock had a trading volume of 918,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

