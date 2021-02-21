Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 49,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $167.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,273,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day moving average is $174.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.