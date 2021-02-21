Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Carbon has a market cap of $2.31 million and $160,092.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00501308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00061761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00077494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.96 or 0.00408989 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

