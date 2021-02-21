CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CDNA stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $85.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,238 shares of company stock worth $6,886,684. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,040 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 41.8% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 557,275 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 45.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,539,000 after buying an additional 583,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CareDx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

