CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of CareDx worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 95.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $85.05 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

