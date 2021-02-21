CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of CarGurus worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,575,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,654. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.75 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

