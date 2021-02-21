CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,592,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,630 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.90% of CarMax worth $906,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

