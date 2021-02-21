Carry (CRE) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $54.40 million and $2.32 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00119500 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 7,205,196,340 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

