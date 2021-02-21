carVertical (CV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $234,229.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $234,229.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00058070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00774469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.91 or 0.04487272 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

