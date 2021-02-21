Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWST. Bank of America began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

