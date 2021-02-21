Castweet (CTT) One Day Volume Hits $62,211.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Castweet has a market cap of $273,345.01 and $62,211.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $654.46 or 0.01146281 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00101745 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000525 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

