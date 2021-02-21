CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,886. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

