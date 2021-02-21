Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 9,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average is $167.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

