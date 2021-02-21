Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $23,369.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

